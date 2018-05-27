Gaza Situation Report 223, 24 April – 08 May 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

Under the slogan “Dignity is Priceless”, the UNRWA Gaza Field Office organized a friendly football match between UNRWA local staff and Palestine refugee youth on 4 May at Al Durrah Stadium in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza. The match aimed at attracting the attention of sports influencers around the world to support Palestine refugees and UNRWA’s global fundraising efforts. The Chief Area Office, Middle area, Mr. Mohammed Reyati kicked off the thirty-minute-long match and the international commentator Hafeez Darraji provided live match commentary. At the end of the match, all players were awarded medals for their participation and fair play, and the winning team received a symbolic football cup. On 18 January, UNRWA launched the #DignityIsPriceless global campaign in response to recent unprecedented funding reductions. The campaign aims to protect the rights of millions of vulnerable Palestine refugees, who are at risk of losing basic education and healthcare services as well as life-saving assistance. At this crisis moment, Palestine refugees deserve the collective solidarity to protect their dignity by providing emergency food assistance to the most vulnerable, and by not disrupting the education of their children and healthcare for families.

On 6 May, 137,974 UNRWA students in Gaza (grade 5 to 9) began taking their 2017/18 second semester final tests in all subjects. The exam period lasts for eight days, and there are two versions of every test to accommodate morning and afternoon-shift students. All exams are school-based in terms of observation, marking and data entry. Students will start their summer vacation immediately after the last test on 14 May. In addition, 133,926 UNRWA students (grade 1 to 4) are being directly assessed by their teachers according to UNRWA’s new performance and competency-based assessment and evaluation criteria. The Education Programme in Gaza is the Agency’s largest programme. The provision of education is a major investment into the dignity and human development of Palestine refugees and an important contribution to achieving the UN Global Sustainable Development Goals, particularly ensuring inclusive and quality education for all and promoting lifelong learning.

To celebrate International Nursing Day on 12 May and Midwifery Day on 5 May, UNRWA organized an event honouring the work and dedication of its midwives and nurses. The celebration included a presentation off success stories from UNRWA health centres, recitation of poems, and a Dabkah performance. UNRWA employs around 94 midwives, 174 practical nurses and 62 staff nurses working in its 22 health centres across the Gaza Strip. Midwives work with women and their families throughout the cycle of maternal health care, from preconception care, through antenatal and postnatal care to family planning. Nurses work with families during the entire life cycle, providing support with out-patient primary health care. Their tasks are varied, from infant monitoring to follow-up on patients with non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension. All nurses and midwives provide initial psychosocial support to beneficiaries along their physical services.

As part of an agency-wide initiative to mainstream GBV interventions into emergency preparedness, a Training of Trainers (ToT) was organised in Gaza from 29 April to 1 May for Social Intervention Supervisors from the Relief and Social Services Programme (RSSP), legal counsellors and assistant mental health supervisors from the Community Mental Health (CMHP), and staff members from the Gender Unit. The ToT aimed to equip the participants with in-depth understanding of GBV, including types of GBV, guiding principles for working with survivors, communication skills, the different roles and responsibilities among staff, and information on monitoring the quality of service provision. Following the ToT, a series of two-day capacity-building trainings will be rolled out targeting 200 RSS social workers, 56 CMHP counsellors, 25 staff members of the Gender Unit and 50 Palestine refugees from the local community. The trainings will cover a wide array of topics focusing on the basics of GBV, guiding principles of a survivor-centred approach, communicating with survivors of GBV, addressing sexual violence, as well as staff roles and responsibilities. Capitalizing on the results of its Building Safety programme (2015-2017), UNRWA seeks to expand its institutional commitment to respond, mitigate and prevent GBV in emergencies through institutionalization, ensuring quality control, improving accountability, and involving communities in GBV mitigation and prevention.