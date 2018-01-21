Gaza Situation Report 215, 02 January – 16 January 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

From 8 to 18 January, the Relief and Social Services Programme, through its Rehabilitation Centre for Visually Impaired (RCVI), conducted a training course for parents of visually impaired pupils. The training aimed at building effective communication between children and parents and at providing families with knowledge about Braille-reading techniques to enable them to follow up on their children’s academic performance. RCVI pupils receive Braille machines for their private use at home. The RCVI offers educational, integration and rehabilitation services for visually impaired children aged between 4 and 12 years old, including blind children attending the kindergarten. It is the only centre of its kind in Gaza. Some 490 students are enrolled in the RCVI during the scholastic year of 2017/2018.

The UNRWA Gaza Field Office continues to welcome delegations from donors and partners who wish to better understand the situation in Gaza and the Agency’s operations in the coastal enclave. During the reporting period, an Irish high-level delegation led by the Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Mr. Simon Coveney TD, came to the Gaza Strip. The delegation visited the UNRWA Sheikh Radwan Health centre where the Chief of the Health Programme, Dr. Ghada Al-Jadba, briefed them about UNRWA primary health services. Subsequently, the Director of UNRWA Operations in Gaza, Mr. Matthias Schmale, discussed the political and humanitarian situation as well as UNRWA operations and services for Palestine refugees in Gaza with the delegation.

On 8 January, 378 UNRWA Khan Younis Training College (KYTC) students started their On-the-Job training programme. As part of the KYTC graduation requirements, students undergo a three-week internship with different Community-Based Organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations, private companies and the KYTC. This training is designed to provide students with initial work experience and with an opportunity to improve their practical skills to increase their chances on the local labour market. The KYTC is part of the UNRWA Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme, offering 15 courses of technical and vocational training to Palestine refugee youth in Gaza. Since its establishment in 2007, over 1,352 young Gaza refugees have graduated from the college.

From 18 December to 16 January, the UNRWA Relief and Social Services Programme (RSSP) conducted a Training of Trainers (TOT) entitled “Engaging men in combating Gender-Based Violence and Violence Against Women”. The training, targeting 18 RSSP front-line staff, provided participants with skills to better address issues pertaining to GBV and to share such skills and techniques with their colleagues. The Relief and Social Services Programme aims to empower the most vulnerable Palestine refugees by meeting their social, well-being and economic needs through community social interventions. RSSP activities range from assessing refugees’ poverty level and eligibility for assistance to a variety of skills training and capacity-building interventions, mainly focusing on women, children and youth.

From 10 to 18 January, the Community Mental Health Programme (CMHP) conducted trainings on its newly developed “structured guidance modules” that will be implemented in UNRWA’s 123 preparatory schools in the Gaza Strip during the second semester. In line with the first module’s emphasis on controlling emotions, the training focused on how to support students to express and manage their anger in an effective and healthy way. It included understanding anger as an emotion, empathy towards others, managing anger in positive ways, and alternative ways of communication. Following the implementation of this module in UNRWA schools, CMHP will introduce the second structured guidance module on study skills.

OPERATIONAL ENVIRONMENT

On 4, 9 and 11 January, Israeli patrol boats opened fire towards Palestinian boats off the coast of the Gaza Strip, forcing them ashore. No injuries were reported. Six fishermen were arrested.

On 12 January, Egyptian patrol boats opened fire towards Palestinian boats off the coast of west Rafah forcing them ashore. One death was reported.

On 2, 3, 4, 8 and 12 January, Israeli forces positioned at the border fence opened fire towards Palestinian areas. No injuries were reported.

On 2, 3, 5, 9, 12, 13 and 14 January, civilians, mostly youth, staged protests against the US President’s decision to move the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel near the perimeter fence in different areas of Gaza. When some protestors approached the fence and threw stones towards Israeli observation posts, Israeli forces responded with gunfire and teargas. One death and 46 injuries were reported.

On 3, 4 and 13 January, Israeli forces fired missiles targeting training locations of militants across the Gaza Strip in response to mortar shells fired by militants. No injuries were reported.

On 2 and 4 January a partial commercial strike took place in Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip, to protest against the bad economic situation in the Gaza Strip.

On 4 January, civilians demonstrated across the Gaza Strip against the deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

On 7 and 9 January, university students demonstrated in front of the main entrance of Rafah Terminal, demanding the opening of the border crossing.

On 14 January, a 15-year-old child was seriously injured due to the explosion of unexploded ordnance (UXO) in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip.

On 12 January, a 16-year-old Palestinian youth attempted to commit suicide by drinking poison in Gaza city.

On 11 January, a 25-year-old Palestinian man attempted to commit suicide by climbing a power pole in Khan Younis city, southern Gaza city.