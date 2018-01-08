Gaza Situation Report 214, 19 December 2017 – 02 January 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

The blockade of the Gaza Strip has entailed tight control over all aspects of life since 2007, severely restricting the movement of people as well as goods. These restrictions limit the opportunities for people living in Gaza to realize basic human rights and development standards, including the realisation of the right to health. Years of socioeconomic decline, conflict and blockade have left the health sector across the Gaza Strip lacking in adequate physical infrastructure and sufficient medical training opportunities for health staff. Facilities are overstretched, and service is frequently interrupted by power cuts. According to the World Health Organization, 55% of 2,017 patient applications for a permit to exit Gaza through the Erez checkpoint for hospital appointments during the month of October 2017 were approved; 2% were denied including for three children and two elderly patients; and 43% were pending and lost their hospital appointments including 164 children and 82 elderly. One patient was arrested while crossing Erez to access health care.

Storm weather conditions during the winter months, including heavy rain, can create floods in the streets of the Gaza Strip due to poor and overcrowded urban infrastructure that cannot handle the rate and volume of water. In partnership with the UNRWA logistics team, the UNRWA Area Offices in Gaza’s five areas – Northern Gaza, Gaza, Middle Area, Khan Younis and Rafah – are therefore implementing emergency response measures during the winter months, involving UNRWA front line staff from all programmes. UNRWA commenced the distribution of NFIs such as tarpaulin, blankets, mattresses, heaters and other items for displaced and other vulnerable Palestine refugees as part of the Agency’s annual winterization campaign. Through the campaign over 5,837 refugees across the Gaza Strip received one tarpaulin sheet and a 30 square metres nylon sheet.

On 24 December, 136,944 UNRWA students in Gaza (grade 5 to 9) began taking their 2017/18 first semester final tests in all subjects. The exam period lasted for eight days, and there were three versions of every test to accommodate morning, afternoon and third shift students. All exams are school-based in terms of observation, marking and data entry. Students started their mid-year vacation immediately after the last test. 133,469 URWA students from grades 1 to 4 continued their school hours in order to be directly assessed by their teachers according to the new performance and competency-based assessment and evaluation criteria. In the beginning of the second semester, exam certificates will be distributed to students. The Education Programme in Gaza is UNRWA’s largest programme, and UNRWA sees education as a major investment into the dignity and human development of Palestine refugees. Providing quality, equitable and inclusive education is one of the Agency’s strategic outcomes, as identified in the current Medium-Term Strategy 2016-2021. Through its education programme UNRWA contributes to achieving the UN Global Sustainable Development Goals, particularly the fourth goal which calls for ensuring inclusive and quality education for all and promoting lifelong learning.

A Long Service Award ceremony was organised by the UNRWA Human Resources department in Gaza on December 19 in recognition and appreciation for UNRWA staff who have completed 25 and 40 years of service within the Agency. The ceremony was held at the UNRWA Rehabilitation Centre for Visually Impaired (RCVI) in Gaza city in presence of the Director of UNRWA Operations in Gaza, Matthias Schmale, along with Chiefs of Programmes and other UNRWA senior staff. The ceremony included speeches by Head Field Human Resources in Gaza, Jonathan Porter, Matthias Schmale, Deputy Chief Gaza Area Officer Mumen Shahin and Vice Chair of the Local Staff Union Amal Batch. Following the speeches, appreciation certificates signed by UNRWA Commissioner-General Pierre Krähenbühl were handed to the honoured staff. Since its establishment in 1949, Palestine refugees importantly contributed to fulfilling UNRWA’s mandate to provide assistance and protection to Palestine refugees in its five fields of operations. Over the years, thousands of employees dedicated their lifetimes to the service of Palestine refugees in the fields of education, health and social services. UNRWA takes this opportunity to pay tribute to all its staff-members.

UNRWA continues to implement infrastructure and construction projects that address some of the most pressing human development needs in the Gaza Strip. A total of 14 infrastructure projects worth US$ 45.5 million are under implementation while 17 projects worth US$ 21.3 million are currently awaiting implementation. In December, UNRWA imported 57 trucks of construction materials included on the list of dual use items such as cement, white cement, steel reinforcement bars, raw materials for ongoing UNRWA infrastructure projects.