Gaza: Save the Children Statement and Spokespeople

“We are devastated to learn that a teenage boy is reportedly among those killed in Gaza today. At least 500 people have been reported injured today by the Ministry of Health in Gaza, and we are deeply concerned that children may be among them. Since the protests began seven weeks ago, more than 15 children have now been killed and well over 1,000 injured, including more than four hundred who have been shot with live ammunition and many who have suffered life-altering injuries, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

“Even before the latest wave of violence, research by Save the Children showed that 95 percent of children in Gaza were showing signs of deep emotional distress like depression. Close family ties were the only things keeping them going, but as we see more people get shot and tear gassed and growing numbers of children are forced to watch their friends and loves ones suffer, children will be pushed to breaking point.

“The children of Gaza cannot take any more. All parties must ensure that children are not targets and the Israeli government must end the use of sniper fire, live ammunition, and tear gas against children in Gaza. The killing and maiming of children is never acceptable and all parties must ensure that children are not targets. We strongly urge all protests to remain peaceful, and call on all parties to find a durable and lasting solution to the crisis and tackle the long-term causes of this conflict and promote dignity and security for both Israelis and Palestinians. Unless we see a change children will continue to be killed, or face life changing injuries as a result of being hit by live ammunition. Many more will also suffer the health impacts of the heavy use of tear gas we are currently seeing in Gaza.

“We share the EU’s and UN’s concerns that excessive force may have been used in response to the protests and we support the UN’s calls for independent investigations to be held into the violence. The international community also needs to step up and make renewed efforts to end the blockade of Gaza and provide humanitarian and long term assistance to children who have been suffering under the Israeli blockade for more than ten years, lived through three conflicts in a decade and are now being subjected to fresh levels of uncertainty.”

****Spokespeople available - please contact +44 7879885327*****