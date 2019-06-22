Gaza’s Great March of Return: humanitarian emergency and the silence of international health professionals

David Mills MD, Mads Gilbert Md, PhD, Bram Wispelwey MD, MS, MPH

Summary box

The Great March of Return protests seek to highlight the right of return for Palestinian refugees to villages inside modern day Israel and lifting of the 12-year blockade on the Strip.

The protests commenced on 30 March 2018 and have continued every Friday to this day.

The response to the weekly protests have generated another source of humanitarian emergency in the Gaza Strip, accounting for over 31 000 casualties and 277 deaths over the past year.

An independent commission formed by the United Nations Human Rights Council released a report documenting concern for possible crimes against humanity for targeting and killing Palestinian protesters posing no imminent threat of death or serious injury.