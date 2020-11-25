Gaza Protection Consortium: baseline household vulnerability assessment

The Gaza Protection Consortium

The ‘My Choice’ programme, implemented by the Gaza Protection Consortium (GPC) and the World Food Programme (WFP), will distribute multi-purpose cash assistance (MPCA) to 1,499 poor refugee households and up to 1,144 poor non-refugee households across all of Gaza. This is provided via a debit card issued by the Bank of Palestine, and can be used at ATMs and in retailers. The cash transfer amount is calculated on an average household basis, in line with the Cash Working Group’s Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) and recommended transfer value of ILS 1,196 / €315 per household per month. The baseline analysis, totalling 2,241 households, is presented as follows: after detailing household demographics, the report outlines the common types of housing and residential arrangements (such as home ownership or renting), as well as energy, heating and water use. It then details head of household education, as well as data on children in the household and issues faced by children. The following three sections cover household economics: rates of employment and common occupational sectors, household cash-flow (income and expenditure) and household debt. Finally, the report discusses the range of negative coping strategies and behaviours used by households to try meet their basic needs.

Key Findings