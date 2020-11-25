oPt
Gaza Protection Consortium: baseline household vulnerability assessment
The Gaza Protection Consortium
The ‘My Choice’ programme, implemented by the Gaza Protection Consortium (GPC) and the World Food Programme (WFP), will distribute multi-purpose cash assistance (MPCA) to 1,499 poor refugee households and up to 1,144 poor non-refugee households across all of Gaza. This is provided via a debit card issued by the Bank of Palestine, and can be used at ATMs and in retailers. The cash transfer amount is calculated on an average household basis, in line with the Cash Working Group’s Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) and recommended transfer value of ILS 1,196 / €315 per household per month. The baseline analysis, totalling 2,241 households, is presented as follows: after detailing household demographics, the report outlines the common types of housing and residential arrangements (such as home ownership or renting), as well as energy, heating and water use. It then details head of household education, as well as data on children in the household and issues faced by children. The following three sections cover household economics: rates of employment and common occupational sectors, household cash-flow (income and expenditure) and household debt. Finally, the report discusses the range of negative coping strategies and behaviours used by households to try meet their basic needs.
Key Findings
Nine percent of the refugee caseload received from the local authorities represents female headed households, and about half of households host extended family inside their homes;
More than half of surveyed household heads suffer from health related issues, out of which 89 percent report multiple health issues, including 15 percent with some form of mental disability;
Over 22 percent of households report that their children face challenges at home or at school, half of whom indicate that the primary challenge is domestic violence;
The short-term unemployment rate among the surveyed households stands at 74 percent;
Only four percent of the surveyed households indicate that at least one of their members enjoys regular employment, while a further 22 percent report some form of temporary employment;
On average, households need to spend almost double what they earn, with an average monthly income of ILS 382 compared to average monthly expenditure of ILS 726;
The highest monthly household income and expenditure is recorded in the Middle Area;
Ten percent of families rent their home, paying on average ILS 496 in rent – almost a quarter above average income;
The most common negative coping strategy to sustain household expenditure is taking debt, primarily from shops, family and friends;
A remarkable 90 percent of households have carry debt, which on average equals ILS 10,173, or double annual income. The median debt is ILS 3,000;
At the current repayment rates, it would take six years for a typical household to repay their existing debt;
A total of 69 percent of households do not demonstrate food insecurity according to Food Consumption Scores (FCS), ranking as either “acceptable” or “borderline”.