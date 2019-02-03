03 Feb 2019

Gaza: One bullet, multiple traumas

Report
from Handicap International - Humanity & Inclusion
Published on 03 Feb 2019

Last year, Mazen, a 33-year-old ambulance driver from Gaza, was working near the border, an area where demonstrations are regularly held, when a stray bullet pierced through both of his legs. His wounds were severe, requiring seven surgeries, and he is still cannot walk unaided. Unable to work, the 33-year-old, Mazen fell into a serious depression.

The Humanity & Inclusion team in Gaza has been trying give him some hope by providing him with physical therapy, mental health counseling, crutches, and a wheelchair. Mazen has learned to walk with crutches, but he still has a long road to recovery. He is currently waiting to be transferred out of Gaza to have another surgery that could allow him to walk again.

