Gaza multi-purpose cash transfer programme in Palestine - Endline Evaluation

Executive Summary

This report presents the key findings of the pilot Gaza Multi-Purpose Cash Programme (GMPC) implemented by Mercy Corps Palestine in the Gaza Strip during 2019-20, with funding from the European Commission’s Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO) and in partnership with the Bank of Palestine and the World Food Programme.. The analysis was conducted by Causal Design, in collaboration with the Mercy Corps Palestine team.

The aim of the programme was to: 1) enable 1,227 poor and food insecure households (both refugee and non-refugee), in two governorates of the Gaza Strip (Gaza City and North Gaza), to meet their varied basic needs; and 2) compare the impact of the modalities on a range of welfare indicators, such as food consumption, use of coping strategies, and household cash flow (income and expenditure). The programme delivered three cash assistance modalities using two delivery mechanisms. All households received assistance for four months. The modalities and delivery mechanisms were:

1) Multi-Purpose Cash Assistance (MPCA), via debit cards: Unrestricted and unconditional cash transfers to severely poor households (i.e., below the Palestinian ‘deep poverty line’). Cash could be withdrawn from ATMs across Gaza and used at point of sale devices.

2) Food vouchers, via electronic vouchers (e-vouchers): Restricted cash transfers for food insecure households. The vouchers were redeemable for food items from selected retailers in Gaza.

3) Multi-wallet transfers, via debit cards and e-vouchers. This combined the above two modalities for severely poor and food insecure households (i.e., a food voucher plus MPCA top-up).

The programme identified recipients from the waiting list for the Palestinian National Cash Transfer Programme (PNCTP) run by the Ministry of Social Development (MoSD), applied the national Proxy Means Test Formula (PMTF) used in the PNCTP, and measured PMTF scores against the national poverty and deep poverty lines to determine eligibility. The key findings are as follows.

Usage of negative coping strategies declined significantly.

At baseline, 84 percent of households needed to purchase basic goods on credit or using loans. By endline, this had fallen to 35 percent (32 percent among MPCA and multi-wallet recipients). In addition, 61 percent of households resorted to reducing expenditure on non-food items, and a quarter to selling household assets, in order to meet their basic needs at baseline. By endline, less than 20 percent needed to reduce non-food expenditure to meet food needs, and no households needed to sell assets.

The assistance allowed all recipients to put enough food on the table.

At baseline, e-Voucher and Multi-wallet recipients had ‘poor’ or ‘borderline’ Food Consumption Scores (FCS), and were using various negative coping strategies to ensure sufficient weekly food intake. By endline, 87 percent of recipients had ‘acceptable’ FCS, and less than 1% had ‘poor’ FCS.

All recipients closed their consumption gaps by the end of the programme.

At baseline, households were spending 1 Euro for every 65 cents of income. The data suggests this was driving significant indebtedness. By the end of the programme, monthly cash-flow had evened out, meaning households were able to cover their basic needs using income (which, for the majority, shifted from informal and unreliable sources to the cash assistance), without needing to obtain new loans or purchase goods on credit. Among MPCA recipients, this occurred within the first month of assistance.

Taking on debt to cover basic needs declined significantly by the end of the programme.

At baseline, it became clear how indebted poor households in Gaza were, and how almost all of that debt was incurred simply to cover essential needs (only 3 percent used debt for investment). It also became clear that the programme would not enable households to repay their cumulative debts entirely, which for many households was thousands of Euros. However, the programme did enable the majority of households to stop taking on new debt, and to repay some of their existing debts. What households still lack is debt serviceability – i.e., reliable long-term monthly assistance or livelihoods for those able to work, to eliminate debt burdens.

All recipients felt better able to meet a range of their basic needs by the end of the programme,

especially those who received MPCA or multi-wallet assistance.

At baseline, most households said they felt ‘fully unable’ or only ‘partially able’ to meet a range of their basic needs. By endline, more households reported being ‘mostly able’ and even ‘fully able’ to meet a range of basic needs. When these perceptions were quantified, cash recipients felt better able to meet a broader range of their basic needs.