Gaza: MSF clinic damaged by Israeli aerial bombardment

Sunday, May 16, 2021 — Last night, an MSF clinic in Gaza City where we provide trauma and burn treatment was damaged by Israeli aerial bombardment of the area around it, leaving a sterilization room unusable and a waiting area damaged. No one was injured in our clinic, but people were killed by the bombing.

“The situation is terrifying. Airstrikes are still continuing until now and have caused a lot of destruction”, says MSF Coordinator, Ayman Djaroucha. As Israel continues its aerial and artillery bombardment many MSF staff and patients have been forced to flee their homes for safety. No place in Gaza is safe and additional humanitarian support and supplies still cannot enter to help treat and support the mounting numbers of wounded and displaced people.

