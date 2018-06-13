Gaza Emergency

Once again, the crisis in the Gaza Strip is generating headlines around the world. Recent protests at the Gaza-Israeli border left thousands of Palestinians in need of medical aid. These Gaza protests, called ‘The Great March of Return,’ were focused on the right of return for Palestinian refugees and their descendants to family lands or homes lost during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War.

The protests left Gaza hospitals in a state of emergency as they were overwhelmed with civilians in need of medical aid and soon ran short on essential medical supplies. While the Gaza protests have continued, they have been smaller in size but have still resulted daily in casualties that number in the dozens.

