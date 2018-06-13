Gaza Crossings’ Operations Status: Monthly Update - May 2018

BACKGROUND

Longstanding restrictions on the movement of people and goods to and from Gaza have undermined the living conditions of about two million Palestinians in that area. Many of the restrictions, originally imposed by Israel in the early 1990s, were intensified after June 2007, following the Hamas takeover of Gaza and the imposition of a blockade. These restrictions continue to reduce access to livelihoods, essential services and housing, disrupt family life, and undermine people’s hopes for a secure and prosperous future. Between June 2013 and May 2018, restrictions imposed at Rafah Crossing with Egypt further compounded the situation.