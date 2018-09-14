Gaza Crossings’ Operations Status: Monthly Update - August 2018

Background

Longstanding restrictions on the movement of people and goods to and from Gaza have undermined the living conditions of about two million Palestinians in that area. Many of the restrictions, originally imposed by Israel in the early 1990s, were intensified after June 2007, following the Hamas takeover of Gaza and the imposition of a blockade. These restrictions continue to reduce access to livelihoods, essential services and housing, disrupt family life, and undermine people’s hopes for a secure and prosperous future. Between 9 July and 14 August, Israel significantly tightened its restrictions on imports to Gaza and banned the exit of all goods, reportedly in response to the launching of incendiary kites from Gaza into Israel, which has caused extensive property damage. Since 19 August, citing continued violent incidents at the fence, Israel has intermittently imposed additional restrictions at Erez Crossing, the only passenger crossing between Gaza and the West Bank, which is already off limits to most Palestinians.