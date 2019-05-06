06 May 2019

Gaza – Conflict (ECHO, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 May 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 06 May 2019 View Original
  • Between 3 and 5 May, a new round of hostilities took place in Gaza. The escalation started when two Israeli soldiers were wounded and four Palestinians killed at the perimeter fence. In the hours that followed, more than 600 rockets were launched at Israel, while the Israeli army fired at over 300 targets in the Gaza strip. Four Israelis were killed and a number wounded as rockets fell on southern Israel. 25 Palestinians were killed by Israeli air strikes on Gaza, with 154 injured.
  • Following intensive mediation by Egypt and the UN, a ceasefire was reached in the early hours of 6 May.
  • Despite the infrastructural damage in Gaza, there are no reports of substantive displacement or any interruption to the provision of basic services. Water and electricity services are operating as normal. Crossing points in and out of Gaza remained closed until further notice, with the exception of fuel being able to enter.

