Gaza - Cash Working Group (CWG): Monitoring Guide PDM

Introduction

The Impact Technical Working Group (TWG), established under the Gaza Cash Working Group (CWG), has been working and on the collection, revision, and analysis of tools, used across CWG members, with the aim of systematizing and harmonizing the ways CVA is monitored in Gaza. This initial product focuses on Post Distribution Monitoring (PDM) tools, specifically in the forms of household surveys.

Future harmonization efforts will be directed towards other forms of monitoring, such as Focus Group Discussions (FGDs), Spot-checks, and Quality Assurance. Priorities and scope of the work will be agreed at CWG level.

The guide: The present guide is composed of two parts. The first (General Recommendations) includes a list of best practices and suggestions for the proper conduction of PDMs in Gaza. The second part (Recommended Indicators) includes six sections covering the most common PDM components. For each section a list of recommended questions is reported, this menu can be used by partners to pick those useful for their programme objectives. Some of the questions reported are marked as “Strongly Recommended” (also highlighted in yellow). The TWG suggests these questions to be always included in each PMD.

Recommended questions and indicators were taken from CWG partners tools, along with some international guidance, such as the Grand Bargain “Multipurpose Cash Outcome Indicators”.

Objective: the guide is meant to support Gaza CWG members by providing ready-to-use indicators and questions that can be added to organizations’ PDM. Partners at all levels, i.e. national NGOs, international NGOs, UN Agencies, are recommended to use the indicators and questions available in the guide to enhance the quality and effectiveness of their data collection efforts, as well as to support harmonization of monitoring activities and methodologies.

The utilization of the “Strongly Recommended indicators” can also support the collection and analysis of data at CWG level, which can inform next endeavours in regard to monitoring and evaluation of CVA.

Following finalization and roll-out, the guide will be regularly reviewed and updated to integrate partners’ feedback and potential changes in the CVA environment in Gaza.