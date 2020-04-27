Gaza - Cash Working Group (CWG): Gaza Minimum Expenditure Basket

Definition: A Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) is a basket of essential goods and/or services required for a household to meet its basic needs on a regular – e.g., monthly or seasonal – basis. While the exact items in a basket differ from place to place, the core components of the MEB (i.e., food, shelter, water, utilities or energy) do not often change. A Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) is a reduced basket containing only the most essential, survival goods. These are typically food, water, shelter, fuel, and clothing (i.e., the types of goods provided during emergencies).

Background

In September 2019, the Gaza CWG formed a task force to develop a minimum expenditure basket (MEB) to inform the value of multi-purpose cash assistance (MPCA) and to promote harmonisation of the transfer value across future MPCA programmes in Gaza. This was presented to the CWG in December 2019. CWG participants had numerous issues with the MEB, including:

Hybrid methodology – combination of price data (hygiene and household items, housing subsidy) and expenditure data (education, communications, water, fuel) was not seen as best approach by some;

(hygiene and household items, housing subsidy) and (education, communications, water, fuel) was not seen as best approach by some; Food component was too low – the first MEB used WFP’s voucher value to inform the food component, which was seen as too low for a full MEB;

Other items seen as too low – other components, such as fuel, were seen as also too low, or not reflective of what households need to spend.

Revised MEB

Fully Expenditure-Based

The first MEB also used expenditure data collected by one member of the TF (Mercy Corps). In the revised MEB, household expenditure data also collected by other two partners (DCA and WFP) has been added. Averages were taken from across the three datasets for each component. PECS data from 2017 has also been added, as this was a national representative survey which cover both Gaza Strip and West Bank and take the seasonality issues and considered the most reliable expenditure data. The average of the 2019 expenditure data and the PECS 2017 data forms the full MEB.

SMEB

The revised MEB also comes with a SMEB amount. This is the total of the 2019 household expenditure data, without the PECS data – i.e., it just uses current expenditure of poorer households, across all items.

Transfer Value Options

A MEB is not equivalent to a transfer value – although a MEB is a critical factor when determining transfer values. This distinction is important because a MEB remains the same regardless of assistance and funding constraints. Most households have their own resources to meet some of their essential needs, so the transfer value will usually be less than the MEB value, covering the gap between own resources including estimated income and production, other assistance received and the MEB.