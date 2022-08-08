Gaza is Being Bombed Again

Gaza is experiencing its second day of bombing, with 20 Palestinians killed (including five children) and over 100 wounded, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Israeli media reports two Israel soldiers lightly wounded by rocket fire from Gaza, and no Israeli civilians killed or injured. This escalation follows four major Israeli bombings of the territory since 2007.

The UN Shelter Cluster reports that 11 homes have been completely demolished and another 90 homes have structural damage. Currently 86 families are internally displaced, with that number expected to rise.

Anera's 15 staff members and their families in Gaza are all okay as of this writing, but they, like their fellow Gaza residents, are left traumatized and wondering about their own safety.

Our staff are communicating with Anera's many local partners and monitoring reporting to assess casualties and damages. This bombardment comes less than 15 months after the Gaza bombing in May 2021, which lasted for 11 days and killed 260, wounded 1,900, and caused widespread damage to infrastructure. One of our colleagues from Gaza City has only just recently rebuilt his home that was destroyed in the 2021 bombings.

Gaza's crossings have been closed for five days, so fuel and other vital supplies have not been coming into the territory. The only power plant in Gaza, therefore, does not have the fuel necessary to run and has stopped operations altogether. Gaza is down to four hours of electricity a day, coming through Israeli lines.

The lack of power means water and sewage systems do not operate effectively and healthcare facilities struggle to provide appropriate care for their patients. Private and Palestinian Authority health clinics and hospitals are relying completely on generators. And, with fuel in short supply, their ability to meet the ongoing health needs -- and the impacts of this bombardment -- are in jeopardy. Medical staff are doing their best to work with limited capacity.

Healthcare supplies are also a major problem during this Gaza bombing. The health ministry reports shortages of 40% in medicines, 32% in healthcare supplies, and 60% in laboratory consumables.

We are talking to our medical donation partners to ramp up shipments of medicines and other healthcare supplies that are chronically in short supply. With the ministry of health unable to meet all of the needs -- and already calling for support from the international community -- patients increasingly will rely on clinics and hospitals that Anera supports. Many keep their doors open for 24 hours, even with limited electricity.

Anera staff is staying in close contact with each other and reaching out to health facilities, actors in the water and sanitation sectors, and other key stakeholders in Palestine to determine the extent and urgency of needs on the ground. Our staff of engineers, educators, and pharmacists are already working to respond to the immediate and lasting impacts of this latest tragedy.

Although a lasting end to the violence requires a political solution, we cannot afford to wait to address humanitarian needs. Your support now will help us meet the current emergency and be prepared to meet the greatest needs of Gaza's people as the situation evolves.