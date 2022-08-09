Gaza August 2022 Escalation Dashboard (09 August 2022)

Between 5 and 8 August 2022, the Gaza Strip witnessed another escalation in which many buildings were destroyed or damaged and hundreds of people were internally displaced According to the information verified by Shelter Cluster based on figures from MoPWH, MoSD, and other cluster partners at height of the conflict over 535 individuals fled their homes due to the intensive air strikes and the destruction of their houses, the air strikes on Gaza left 21 housing units totally destroyed and 77 housing units severely .damaged and an estimated 1,793 housing units with different levels of damage. This dashboard summarizes the needs, responses and gaps in shelter related to this escalation