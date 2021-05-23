Gaza: 21 May 2021 – Situation update #10

Situation

Kerem Shalom opened for humanitarian aid as did Erez crossing for a limited period.

The central laboratory for Covid-19 testing was partially operational today

Two UNRWA staff are severely injured with one still in a critical condition

As of today there are 19 confirmed fatalities of UNRWA schoolchildren. 6 have suffered minor injuries and 3 are severely injured due to shrapnel.

Over 230 people have been killed in Gaza, 65 of whom are children

As of 02:00 this morning, a ceasefire was agreed between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas following 11 days of rocket and air attacks.

UNRWA Specific

Confirmation that as of 09:00 today, there are 30 schools occupied by up to 955 IDPs in Gaza

The specific coordinates of the places currently hosting IDPs are being provided on a daily basis to CLA/COGAT by email in addition to all installations.

DUA/GFO and DUA/WBFO both participated in the UNOG Press Briefing this afternoon, as well as jointly presenting on the current situation in the oPt and UNRWA operations to donors and representatives of the diplomatic community

CG and DSRM travelled to Gaza today

15 Health Centres out of 22 were operational today.