Gaza: 20 May 2021 – Situation update #9

Situation

19 confirmed fatalities of UNRWA schoolchildren. 6 have suffered minor injuries and 3 are severely injured due to shrapnel.

230 people have been killed in Gaza, 65 of whom are children

According to UNDSS, between 06:00 – 22:00 today (20 May), there were in excess of 160 rockets and 221 mortar shells launched from Gaza as well as 1 anti-tank missile. IAF responded with 50 raids and the firing of 64 missiles. IDF fired 206 shells and IL Navy launched 69 shells

In the last 24hrs, a significant number of military strikes resulted in damage to the main water lines in Jabalia Camp and key road infrastructure around Gaza City

UNRWA Specific

Confirmation that as of 19:00 today, there are 59 schools occupied by up to 71,232 IDPs in Gaza – a daily increase of just under 15,000 persons

The specific coordinates of the places currently hosting IDPs are being provided on a daily basis to CLA/COGAT by email in addition to all installations.

Over 65,000 bottles of water were distributed today between Bank of Palestine (BOP) and UNRWA with BOP providing almost 90,000 litres of potable water to 29 schools in Gaza

DUA visited Mamounia Prep Girls School (800 IDPs) and multi-agency/partner (WHO, MSF, UNRWA) joint assessments conducted at Beach Camp Prep ‘A’ (600 IDPs) and Beach Camp Prep ‘B’ (550 IDPs)

15 Health Centres out of 22 were operational today.

MoH epidemiological survey for Covid infection sampling took place at four schools, taking almost 600 samples against a population of 5650 IDPs (results will be available within 48hrs)

The protection focal points were distributed and almost 50% of health points were finalised with MoH, MSF, and PMRS (Palestine Medical Relief Society) to support access to healthcare in the remaining DES

Tablet distribution and software testing completed including the setup of in-kind data donation from Jawwal

Almost all schools have now received doubling of fire extinguishers and verification of their existing stock.

Emergency operations have mobilised almost 800 staff and personnel to support DESs