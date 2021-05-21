oPt

Gaza: 20 May 2021 – Situation update #9

Situation

  • In the last 24hrs, a significant number of military strikes resulted in damage to the main water lines in Jabalia Camp and key road infrastructure around Gaza City

  • According to UNDSS, between 06:00 – 22:00 today (20 May), there were in excess of 160 rockets and 221 mortar shells launched from Gaza as well as 1 anti-tank missile.
    IAF responded with 50 raids and the firing of 64 missiles. IDF fired 206 shells and IL Navy launched 69 shells

  • 230 people have been killed in Gaza, 65 of whom are children

  • 19 confirmed fatalities of UNRWA schoolchildren. 6 have suffered minor injuries and 3 are severely injured due to shrapnel.

  • Erez crossing and Kerem Shalom were completely closed today

UNRWA Specific

  • Confirmation that as of 19:00 today, there are 59 schools occupied by up to 71,232 IDPs in Gaza – a daily increase of just under 15,000 persons

  • The specific coordinates of the places currently hosting IDPs are being provided on a daily basis to CLA/COGAT by email in addition to all installations.

  • Over 65,000 bottles of water were distributed today between Bank of Palestine (BOP) and UNRWA with BOP providing almost 90,000 litres of potable water to 29 schools in Gaza

  • DUA visited Mamounia Prep Girls School (800 IDPs) and multi-agency/partner (WHO, MSF, UNRWA) joint assessments conducted at Beach Camp Prep ‘A’ (600 IDPs) and Beach Camp Prep ‘B’ (550 IDPs)

  • 15 Health Centres out of 22 were operational today.

  • MoH epidemiological survey for Covid infection sampling took place at four schools, taking almost 600 samples against a population of 5650 IDPs (results will be available within 48hrs)

  • The protection focal points were distributed and almost 50% of health points were finalised with MoH, MSF, and PMRS (Palestine Medical Relief Society) to support access to healthcare in the remaining DES

  • Tablet distribution and software testing completed including the setup of in-kind data donation from Jawwal

  • Almost all schools have now received doubling of fire extinguishers and verification of their existing stock.

  • Emergency operations have mobilised almost 800 staff and personnel to support DESs

  • The entry to Gaza of the CG and DSRM was denied for a third day in succession

