oPt
Gaza: 19 May 2021 – Situation update #8
Attachments
Situation
- In the last 24hrs, a significant number of military strikes resulted in key road infrastructure being targeted, government buildings being hit, and unfortunately a Senior UNRWA lab technician being critically injured whilst rushing home to evacuate his family after a strike warning near his home
- According to UNDSS, between 06:00– 22:00 today (19 May), there were in excess of 105 rockets and 80 mortar shells launched from Gaza. IAF responded with 70 raids and the firing of 84 missiles. IDF fired 182 shells and IL Navy launched 127 shells
- 219 people have been killed in Gaza, 64 of whom are children
- 19 confirmed fatalities of UNRWA schoolchildren. 5 have suffered minor injuries and 3 are severely injured due to shrapnel.
- The central MoH Covid lab that receives and processes Covid swabs/tests for all areas was out of operation due to collateral damage from yesterday’s shelling of the building adjacent to it
- According to the Ministry of Public Works & Housing, 230 buildings comprising 991 residential or commercial buildings have been destroyed beyond repair
- Erez crossing and Kerem Shalom were completely closed today.
UNRWA Specific
- UNRWA Gaza/WB launched Flash Appeal today for $38m in order to ensure the continuity of vital services and to mitigate the effects of humanitarian emergencies on affected populations
- Central Operations Room (COR) was fully functional today
- Confirmation that as of 19:00 today, there are 59 schools occupied by up to 56,827 IDPs in Gaza
- The specific coordinates of the places currently hosting IDPs are being provided on a daily basis to CLA/COGAT by email in addition to all installations.
- 16 Health Centres out of 22 were operational today. No Covid-19 vaccinations were taken by attending patients for the second successive day
- Secured Bank of Palestine in-kind donation for bottled water as well as in-kind contribution from Jawwal of mobile data for use by DES tablets
- UNMAS risk assessment completed for Zaitoun school (2202101)
- Finalised food planning with WFP
- The entry to Gaza of the CG and DSRM was denied for a second day
Planned Activities
- Distribution of the 40,000 secured water bottles to shelters (partially delayed)
- Continued mobilisation beyond initial 14 health focal points
- Establish process for vetting of in-kind support (NFIs, Food, or services)
- Finalise updated FAQs for toll-free hotlines
- Conceptualise integration and management of volunteers at DESs