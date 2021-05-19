Gaza: 18 May 2021 – Situation update #7

Situation

In the last 24hrs, extensive military strikes have caused damage to the central laboratory for Covid-testing in Gaza, key infrastructure in Gaza City, solar panels on UNRWA schools, as well as what appears to be an unexploded deep-buried bomb in one of UNRWA’s schools

According to UNDSS, between 06:00 – 22:00 today (18 May), there were in excess of 100 rockets and 65 mortar shells launched from Gaza. IAF responded with 51 raids and the firing of 80 missiles. IDF fired 135 shells and IL Navy launched 64 shells

Over the last eight days, Palestinian armed groups have fired in excess of 3,500 rockets/missiles/mortar shells into Israel since the escalated hostilities began

213 people have been killed in Gaza now of whom 62 are children

There are now 19 confirmed fatalities of UNRWA schoolchildren. 3 have suffered minor injuries and 2 are severely injured due to shrapnel.

Two UNRWA staff members are confirmed as being severely injured