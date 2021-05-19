Gaza: 17 May 2021 – Situation update #6

Situation

ACU confirms Erez crossing for vehicle and personnel movements remain closed. A tentative window is proposed to open Karem Shalom tomorrow to allow goods

There are 18 confirmed fatalities of UNRWA schoolchildren

According to MOH, 200 people have been killed in Gaza, 59 of whom are children, with a further 1,307 having been injured

According to UNDSS, between 07:00 – 22:00 today (17 May), there were in excess of 125 rockets and 100 mortar shells launched from Gaza. IAF responded with 57 raids and the firing of 82 missiles. IDF fired 126 shells and IL Navy launched 19 shells

In the last 24hrs, extensive military strikes have caused damage to factories, financial institutions, the MOH offices, and residential units – including daily reports received by FSRM of damages to UNRWA facilities

UNRWA Specific

Confirmation that as of 19:00 today, there are 58 schools occupied by up to 46, 875 IDPs in Gaza

The specific coordinates of the places currently hosting IDPs are being provided on a daily basis to CLA/COGAT by email in addition to all installations.

16 Health Centres were operational today. The Emergency mode in the e-Health programme is activated, which means that any Palestinian refugee can go to any Health Centre outside his/her area, due to the current displacement.

Distribution of PPE to shelters commenced today

Planning initiated for outside shading sheds and nylon privacy screens to be installed in shelters in order to provide safe spaces and privacy to women and children. This will De-densify over crowded shelters

There was no food distribution today

Sanitation is ongoing in all governorates but with challenges in Gaza City

COR (Central Operations Room) was operational from yesterday

First meeting of Emergency Coordination Centre was chaired by OCHA today