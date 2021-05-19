oPt
Gaza: 17 May 2021 – Situation update #6
Situation
In the last 24hrs, extensive military strikes have caused damage to factories, financial institutions, the MOH offices, and residential units – including daily reports received by FSRM of damages to UNRWA facilities
According to UNDSS, between 07:00 – 22:00 today (17 May), there were in excess of 125 rockets and 100 mortar shells launched from Gaza. IAF responded with 57 raids and the firing of 82 missiles. IDF fired 126 shells and IL Navy launched 19 shells
According to MOH, 200 people have been killed in Gaza, 59 of whom are children, with a further 1,307 having been injured
There are 18 confirmed fatalities of UNRWA schoolchildren
ACU confirms Erez crossing for vehicle and personnel movements remain closed. A tentative window is proposed to open Karem Shalom tomorrow to allow goods
UNRWA Specific
Confirmation that as of 19:00 today, there are 58 schools occupied by up to 46, 875 IDPs in Gaza
The specific coordinates of the places currently hosting IDPs are being provided on a daily basis to CLA/COGAT by email in addition to all installations.
16 Health Centres were operational today. The Emergency mode in the e-Health programme is activated, which means that any Palestinian refugee can go to any Health Centre outside his/her area, due to the current displacement.
Distribution of PPE to shelters commenced today
Planning initiated for outside shading sheds and nylon privacy screens to be installed in shelters in order to provide safe spaces and privacy to women and children. This will De-densify over crowded shelters
There was no food distribution today
Sanitation is ongoing in all governorates but with challenges in Gaza City
COR (Central Operations Room) was operational from yesterday
First meeting of Emergency Coordination Centre was chaired by OCHA today
The final proposed Flash Appeal will be submitted this evening. Aiming for a release tomorrow
Planned Activities
Maintenance teams to be dispatched throughout the week to conduct repairs to schools
Community engagement groups will be established from tomorrow in all shelters
Distribution of tablets/laptops have started to be prepared for individual displacement tracking
Movement of 2 UNRWA staff as well as 17 other UN staff and non-UN internationals - including the entry to Gaza of the CG and DSRM is tentatively confirmed for tomorrow morning