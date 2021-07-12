Funding Announcement: H2H Network Occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt) Support Package

12 July 2021, Geneva, Switzerland

H2H (humanitarian-to-humanitarian) services strengthen humanitarian response with short-term technical support in the oPt recovery period

The escalation of hostilities between Israeli and Palestinian armed groups in Gaza between 10 and 21 May 2021 continues to generate serious humanitarian needs among the Palestinian population of the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem. The conflict resulted in civilian casualties, displacement, infrastructure damage, disruption of humanitarian activities and access to basic services to an extent not seen in Gaza since the 2014 war. (ACAPS | State of Palestine June 2021, UN OCHA Flash Appeal| May 2021) The devastating consequences of the conflict have exacerbated the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, in a context of nearly 14 years’ blockade and internal political divisions, alongside recurrent hostilities. (UN OCHA Flash Appeal| May 2021).

An estimated 1,3 million Palestinians are currently in need of humanitarian assistance in the West Bank and Gaza, and 8,500 are displaced. (UN OCHA Flash Appeal| May 2021, OCHA OPT | June 2021) . 400,000 people have irregular access to water, electricity, and health services. Responders are working hard to provide essential food and non-food items, such as medicine and fuel, and to coordinate efforts to implement immediate humanitarian and early recovery responses, building on the 2021 oPt Humanitarian Response Plan. (UN OCHA Flash Appeal| May 2021)

In response to the crisis, the H2H Network has activated its fund to provide rapid funding for member agencies and coordinate efforts to strengthen the humanitarian response with short-term technical support in the oPt recovery period.

ACAPS will support analysis of humanitarian needs resulting from the crisis in the oPt. International Health Partners (IHP) will support humanitarian actors in Gaza and the West Bank with access to high quality medical supplies, enabling local health facilities to provide patients with high-quality care.

The H2H Network oPt support package is now fully operational and project activities will be completed by September 2021.

The H2H Network supports its members with a variety of services, including a fund to activate quickly in an emergency. Past service packages have been funded for Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, the Ebola epidemic in DR Congo, the security crisis in Burkina Faso, conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and Tigray, and Covid-19. The network and its fund are currently supported by UK aid from the UK government and hosted by the Danish Refugee Council.