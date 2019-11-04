04 Nov 2019

France and WFP team up to meet deepening food security needs in Gaza

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 04 Nov 2019 View Original

EAST-JERUSALEM – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Palestine welcomed a contribution of €1 million (US$1.1 million) from France in 2019 to support the most pressing food needs of 80,000 highly-vulnerable people in the Gaza Strip. This timely donation will allow WFP to provide assistance through electronic food vouchers that families can use to buy the food of their choice in a network of 200 local retail shops.

“In today’s challenging funding environment, the support of longstanding partners like France is more critical than ever to maintain a lifeline for the poorest,” said WFP Representative in Palestine Stephen Kearney. “I appeal for further support from the donor community to help us assist those most in need, leave no-one behind and continue fostering stability.”

Food insecurity is on the rise in Palestine, affecting one third of the population and is worst in Gaza where nearly 70 percent of people are food insecure, according to the results of the latest national survey on food security issued in 2018.

‘‘This contribution to WFP to continue to carry out its activities in Gaza is a testimony of France's continued commitment to the organization and to food and nutrition security. This exceptional mobilization is part of the continuity of France's efforts to reduce hunger throughout the world,” said Consul General of France in Jerusalem René Troccaz.

Vouchers give people the freedom to make their own purchasing and cooking decisions, manage their budget and redeem their entitlements at their convenience. While it gives people independence and restores normalcy, vouchers also are instrumental in supporting the resilience of the local economy and agro-business industry.

WFP needs around US$65 million in 2020 to carry forward its food interventions in support of 360,000 people of the most vulnerable across Gaza and the West Bank.

More than US$2.7 million in WFP vouchers have been injected each month into Gazan markets where severe liquidity and economic crises affect everyone. This model of assistance was used for the first time in the Middle East in Palestine in 2009.

            #        #          #

The United Nations World Food Programme - saving lives in emergencies and changing lives for millions through sustainable development. WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better future.

Follow us on Twitter @WFP_MENA @WFP_FR

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.