Framework for Cooperation between the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East and the United States of America, 2021-2022

I. Introduction:

This Framework for Cooperation (the “Framework”) sets forth understandings between the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (hereinafter referred to as “UNRWA” or “the Agency”) and the United States of America (hereinafter referred to as “the United States” or “U.S.”). Between 2005 and 2018, the United States and UNRWA (the “Participants”) worked in partnership through Frameworks for Cooperation to provide humanitarian assistance, human development, and protection to UNRWA’s beneficiaries in accordance with UNRWA’s mandate as approved by the United Nations General Assembly. This document reflects the renewed relationship between the two Participants, focusing on shared goals and priorities; continued support; monitoring and reporting; and communication and partnership.

It is understood that this document, in its entirety, including the attached Annex, constitutes policy commitments by UNRWA and the United States for calendar years 2021 and 2022. This Framework does not constitute an international agreement and does not create any legally binding obligations between the Participants under either international or domestic laws.