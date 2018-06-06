06 Jun 2018

Four Moroccan Aircrafts Carrying Humanitarian Aid sent to Palestinian People Land in Egypt

Report
from Government of Morocco
Published on 06 Jun 2018 View Original

Four military aircrafts carrying the Moroccan humanitarian aid sent to the Palestinian people landed on Tuesday in Cairo.

The humanitarian aid sent upon the high instructions of HM King Mohammed VI will be delivered to Gaza by land.

The reception of this aid was supervised by Morocco's ambassador to Egypt, Ahmad Tazi.

This operation includes the setting up of a field hospital of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) in Gaza, the delivery of 5,000 blankets, 25 tons of essential medicines, as well as foodstuff (113 tons) by the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity.

This action testifies to the natural and historical solidarity of HM the King and the Moroccan people towards the Palestinian populations.

