Food packages delivered in cooperation with the Turkish Red Crescent Society [EN/AR]

(Gaza – 17/5/2020): As part of the National Relief Campaign and in cooperation with the Turkish Red Crescent Society, PRCS delivered food packages to disadvantaged families in the Gaza Strip. The packages were distributed through the Palestinian Society’s five branches in the Gaza Strip to the affected families by COVID-19 and to persons with disabilities.

According to Abdel Aziz Abou Eisheh, Head of PRCS Disaster Management Department in the Gaza Strip, 2000 food packages were delivered by the Society’s volunteers via its branches in the Gaza Strip with a view to allaying the suffering of the most disadvantaged Palestinians in the Strip. All preventive and social distancing measures were respected throughout the distribution process, to limit the potential transmission of the Coronavirus.

Read this story in Arabic.