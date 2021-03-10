Food aid to Palestinian refugees

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation distributed food packages to 600 Palestinian refugees living in Lebanon. 3 thousand people have benefited from the distributions made.

IHH, which carries out aid activities for Palestinian refugees whose population exceeds 500 thousand in Lebanon and who are able to survive with foreign aid, distributed food parcels to families in Beddawi and Nehrulbarid camps.

The situation of the Palestinians living in Lebanon

The Palestinian people, who had to leave their country after the occupation of Israel, are struggling to survive under difficult conditions in the camps in Lebanon.

They do not have a job and cannot benefit from health and education services. They cannot acquire property or move freely in the country. The fact that the electricity and mains water lines in the camps are intertwined and exposed, cost the lives of an average of 50 people a year due to the rains. The legally "stateless" Palestinians have been living in refugee camps in various regions of Lebanon and in sunless multi-storey slums for 72 years.

IHH will continue its aid efforts in the region.