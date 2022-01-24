Flooding in Gaza leaves thousands in dire need of support

Islamic Relief is supporting vulnerable families in the Gaza Strip as recent heavy rainfall has triggered severe floods, plunging thousands of people into dire need.

The rainfall has caused water ponds to overflow and damaged hundreds of homes, leaving many families without shelter. The flooding has also created sink holes in streets and water pumps have stopped working which has caused roads to overflow, putting thousands of people at further risk.

Islamic Relief on the ground

Our teams in Gaza are currently on the ground and supporting affected families. We have been working to distribute bedding, winter clothes and hygiene kits as well as providing cash transfers to support almost 5,500 vulnerable people affected by the floods. As more rainfall is expected in the coming days, Islamic Relief is planning to ramp up support to those in need, and we are currently establishing the most effective means of doing so.

**Islamic Relief relies on your support for our lifesaving work. Please help us continue providing vital aid to families devastated by disasters around the world: donate to our Global Emergencies Fund now.**