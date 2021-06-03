Flash Update #03: Situation in the occupied Palestinian territory - Humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip, Flash appeal, We World coordination and operational capacity

SITUATION

From the 10th until the 21st of May, tensions erupted across all Palestinian territories and Israel, with intensive bombings over Gaza by the Israeli Army and rockets fired from Hamas and other armed groups into Israel. As soon as the ceasefire was declared on the 21st of May, humanitarian actors started to coordinate the Humanitarian Emergency Response and appeal in the Gaza Strip. On the 27th of May, the Humanitarian Coordinator for the oPt launched the inter-agency May 2021 Escalation Flash Appeal1 requesting $95 million to support Emergency Humanitarian Response and Early Recovery over the next three months. We World actively contributed to the identification of the needs, especially within the WASH Cluster.

In the Gaza Strip

Between the 10th -21st of May, escalations between Palestinian armed groups in Gaza and Israel Army Forces resulted in high casualties, as well as severe infrastructural and economic damages and losses.

As of today, 256 persons have been reported dead in the Gaza Strip2 . Among those victims, 66 children and 40 women. Total reported injuries are over 2.000 (including over 600 children, 400 women). The already compromised humanitarian situation in Gaza dramatically worsened due to the latest escalation, with severe damage caused to homes, the supply of basic services and infrastructure (including main roads, hospitals, schools etc.). Among the 113.000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at the peak of the escalation, 8.500 persons remain displaced today.

Following the conflict, Explosive Remnants of War (ERW)/Unexploded Explosive Ordnance (UXO) identification and removal operations have started, while UNMAS has launched an explosive ordnance risk education campaign,

Over 600.000 students’ education was disrupted due to the conflict, adding to the repeated interruptions over the year due to COVID19 restrictions.

The health system capacity, already overwhelmed by the pandemic, further shrank.

On the Israeli side, 12 casualties in total have been reported as a consequence of missile strikes, including 2 children and 5 women. Homes, livelihoods and infrastructure have been damaged.