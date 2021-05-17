Flash Update #01: Situation in the occupied Palestinian territory - Escalation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank including East Jerusalem and Israel (17th of May 2021)

SITUATION

Starting from 10th of May 2021, the tensions related to the confiscation of a number of Palestinian houses in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem and the clashes between Israeli settlers and armed forces and Palestinians in the old city of Jerusalem, during the holy month of Ramadan, erupted into armed hostilities within all the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel.

In the Gaza Strip

Hostilities between Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups are going on incessantly from the 10th of May, with an enormous number of rockets and other projectiles shot by both sides. The Israeli defence system called Iron Dome prevented around 90% of the rockets shot from Gaza to hit Israeli targets. Israeli population has access to safe shelters, and the barrages are accompanied by anti-missiles sirens. In the Gaza Strip there is no defence system, no safe shelter and no sirens.

Until now, in the Gaza Strip, 174 persons are reported dead by the MoH. 48 of them are children and 28 are women. Total injuries are 1.221 (366 children, 253 women). The toll is supposed to rise as rescue workers and medical teams retrieve fatalities from under the rubble. In one incident on the morning of 15th of May, nine people were killed in one attack on a residential building in Shati Refugee Camp (known also as Beach Camp), west of Gaza City, with no prior warning: seven of them were children (aged 5-12) and two women.

In Israel ten total casualties are reported until now, as a consequence of the missile strikes (2.300 rockets, according to Israeli sources), including two children and five women. Homes, livelihoods and infrastructures were damaged. 564 persons are reported injured.

Infrastructures: Extensive damage is reported to residential and commercial buildings, schools and infrastructure, including main roads (some of which lead to the hospitals), electricity networks, water installations and agricultural lands. According to Palestinian institutions in the Gaza Strip, 94 buildings, comprising 461 housing and commercial units, have been destroyed. 285 housing units suffered major damages and are uninhabitable, leaving over 2.500 persons homeless, according to the Shelter Cluster. Additional 4.814 housing units have sustained minor damages.

Displacement: According to UNRWA, over 38.000 (+21.000 in the last 24 hours) internally displaced people (IDPs) sought for a shelter in 48 UNRWA schools: only 23 of them are Designated Emergency Shelters (DES).

Health: Several health facilities along the Strip have sustained damages. The risk of Covid-19 transmission increased, considering displaced people seeking shelter inside and outside the DES and the substantial interruption of the vaccination programme. Intensive Care Unit hospitals occupancy is currently at 43% of the capacity, according to MoH, and it is expected to increase in the next days. The MoH declared emergency status and highlighted a critical need for essential drugs, equipment, medical devices and surgical instruments, medical gas and fuel, with an estimated value of 6 million USD for high priority items and 3 million USD for medium priority items.

Water, Sanitation, Hygiene: Preliminary assessment conducted by the WASH Cluster, with the direct involvement of WeWorld team, revealed that WASH infrastructures have been severely affected, including 2.730 meters of water networks and transition pipelines, 3 wastewater pumps, 4.240 meters of wastewater networks, at least 15 water wells. In general, there is a reduction of up to fifty per cent in WASH services along all the Strip, with at least 900.000 people severely affected. Additionally, damage to power lines and fuel shortages, power supply across Gaza has been reduced to 6-8 hours per day on average, and in some areas to less than 4 hours.

Education: The Education Cluster reports that 41 education facilities have been affected since the beginning of the escalation. Reports indicate that a number of these schools were directly hit by airstrikes or tank shells.

Access: Erez crossing, the main crossing point between Israel and the Gaza Strip, is closed since 10th of May, preventing among other things the entrance of humanitarian aid and personnel. Also the Kerem Shalom crossing is closed, preventing the entrance of goods, including the fuel, essential for the operation of the Gaza power plant.