Final Report: Comprehensive Study of Renewable Energy Sources in Gaza's WASH Sector for Public and Private WASH Facilities (May 2019)

1. Executive Summary

This report presents the findings of the assignment entitled “Comprehensive Study of Renewable Energy Sources in Gaza's WASH Sector for Public and Private WASH Facilities”, funded by ECHO 2018-2019 project - (Linking Humanitarian Approaches with Sustainable Resilience in the Gaza Strip). The study was implemented by Oxfam, from October 2018 to April 2019, in close coordination with the WASH Cluster and under the umbrella of the Solar Energy Coordination Task Force, led by Palestinian Water Authority. The study was conducted by ENFRA Consultants. The thematic objective of the study is to assess the available renewable solar energy technologies and then to prioritize the most efficient and feasible technology that can be utilized for public and private WASH facilities in the Gaza Strip.

The Gaza Strip is a densely populated area with limited water and power resources. The groundwater aquifer is the only available source with a deficit of 145 Mm3 per year (demand is higher than natural recharge). Consequently, the quality of the aquifer was deteriorated and water desalination plants were constructed on many levels. There are 266 active municipal water wells that operate on a daily basis to provide the residents with domestic water. Further, there are 49 sewage pump stations and 6 wastewater treatment plants, see Table 1.1.

The Gaza Strip depends on the public electricity grid. In addition to the electricity produced by the existing power plant, there are wo additional electricity sources from Egypt and Israel. The existing power resources provide from 25% to 75% of the daily demand (based on consultant’s observation). Therefore, the WASH facilities face a real problem as the diesel fuel for generators, usually used during electricity shortage periods, is expensive and not continuously available, due to existing political and financial circumstances.

Solar energy plays a significant role in ensuring a sustainable energy future and reducing future carbon emissions. There are two main types of solar energy technologies; namely, photovoltaic technology and thermal technology. Based on the literature review, the Consultant found that the solar PV technology is the optimum technology recommended for producing electricity, and accordingly this technology received the full consideration in this study.

Since 2013, PV systems have been used noticeably in the Gaza Strip to partially cover the shortage of power at private and public levels including WASH facilities. There are more than 40 suppliers working in the solar technology sector. Further, there are several official workshops specialized in repair and maintenance of PV systems. The available PV components are of high quality and comply with local and international standards. All components and equipment are imported from well-known manufacturers and some of them are brand names. The technical capacity of the local suppliers is still limited and the capacity building is required for the suppliers, engineers and contractors.

The daily average of solar radiation intensity on horizontal surface, peak sunshine hour (PSSH), is 5.31 kWh/m2 per day. Further, the total annual sun shine hours are about 1700 hours (Ouda.M, 2003). Five types of PV systems were proposed; Off grid, On grid, On grid with backup, Diesel Hybrid and Direct Water Pumping. Advantages, disadvantages and a comparison between these five systems was carried out and, accordingly, the suitable PV system was identified for each of the WASH facilities included in this study.

The Consultant computed the capital and operational cost of PV systems for 20 years assuming that the capital cost is 1200 USD/kWp and the maintenance cost is 60 USD/year (5% of capital cost) for 20 years (the life time of the system). Accordingly, the capital and operational cost is 2280 USD/kWp. The PV Power production is based on 5.3 Kwh/KWp/day for 20 years. WASH facilities could benefit from 30% of electricity production for Sewage pumping station to 70% for all other facilities. As a result, the cost of producing 1 kWh from a PV system is 0.3 NIS/kWh for WASH facilities except Sewage pumping station were the cost reaches 0.71 NIS/kWh.