Fifteen children reportedly injured in the Gaza Strip following munitions explosion

From Lucia Elmi, UNICEF Special Representative to the State of Palestine

EAST JERUSALEM, 24 January 2021: “UNICEF received preliminary reports of an explosion yesterday of munitions allegedly stored in the residential area of Beit Hanoun in the north of the Gaza Strip.

“While we are unable to verify the number of children affected, initial reports indicate that up to 15 children may have been injured in the blast and up to three schools possibly damaged.

“Children and their families must be protected at all times and never be exposed to harm or violence by any party. All parties must refrain from storing munitions and using violence in residential or populated areas.”