Factsheet: Health impact of the fuel/electricity crisis in Gaza and WHO actions (14 December 2017)

Overview: The occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) is affected by a protracted crisis and chronic humanitarian needs where Palestinians are suffering from prolonged occupation, blockade of the Gaza Strip and longstanding restrictions on the movement of people and goods to and from Gaza. Since April 2017, the health sector in Gaza is facing a severe fuel & electricity crisis, compounded by aggravating pharmaceutical shortages, which impacts Gaza’s 2 million population and is life-threatening for vulnerable patients. On the political note, despite the positive developments regarding the Fatah and Hamas reconciliation agreement signed 12 Oct 2017, it has not led so far to the reversal of the measures that triggered the latest deterioration in the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

KEY HEALTH ISSUES:

 Extended power cuts are severely impacting the health sector and provision of bacis services. Hospitals face the risk of closure if fuel supplies for back-up generators become depleted.

 The lack of fuel for electricity also has a grave impact on the supply of safe drinking water and the poor treatment of sewage has exacerbated health risks. Over 1 million people in the Gaza Strip are at risk of contracting waterborne diseases.

 There are chronic shortages of essential medicines, consumables and medical equipment.

 The number of permit applications denied by Israeli authorities to access health care outside Gaza has been on the increase.