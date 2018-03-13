13 Mar 2018

Exceptional allocation of US$30 million from the UN’S Emergency Response Fund (CERF) will sustain UNRWA’S life-saving work

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 13 Mar 2018
(New York, 13 March 2018)

Recognizing the urgent humanitarian needs and deep funding shortage, especially in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt), Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock is releasing US$30 million from the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to urgently support humanitarian services for the Palestine refugees in need of assistance through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

An exceptional grant of $15 million will enable UNRWA to avoid disruption of life-saving food assistance to vulnerable refugees in the oPt where over 2.5 million people are currently in need of humanitarian assistance. Funding will provide urgent food assistance through in-kind vouchers and cash for work opportunities for more than 600,000 Palestine refugees, in Gaza and the West Bank, who have no other means to meet their requirements. A loan of $15 million will support UNRWA’s life-saving humanitarian activities in oPt and its other fields of operation, until additional funding is received

“CERF is one of the fastest and most effective ways to get urgent aid to people whenever and wherever they need it the most,” says Lowcock. “This funding enables UNRWA and partners to respond immediately to the most critical needs and prevent a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation, particularly in Gaza. I urge all donors to contribute to CERF and help the fund do more of its life-saving work.”

This combined allocation only covers immediate urgent needs for a short duration and much more is needed to prevent a further deterioration of the humanitarian crisis. Donors are encouraged to step up urgently and increase their support for humanitarian action in the oPt and the region, and for UNRWA as a major humanitarian aid provider.

