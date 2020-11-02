Evaluation of UNRWA monitoring and reporting activities on the medium term strategy 2016–2021

The success of an evaluation depends on the participation, contributions and commitment of many. The UNRWA Department of Internal Oversight Services, and the Evaluation Division, are grateful to all of the staff who shared valuable time and energy to the evaluation process.

The evaluation was conducted by staff of the UNRWA Evaluation Division with the support of Ronnie MacPherson, an external evaluation consultant. The evaluation was a collaborative effort, involving a wide array of UNRWA staff at the headquarters and field levels. Representatives of the Advisory Commission and members of the Harmonized Reporting Working Group also provided valuable input. The process involved close collaboration with the UNRWA Department of Planning, and support from staff across all programme departments and field offices. We thank especially the Programme Support Offices and fields of Gaza, Lebanon and Jordan that hosted missions, and organized interviews, focus groups and installation visits for the evaluation team.