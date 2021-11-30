Evaluation of the UNRWA Medium Term Strategy 2016-2022 Department of Internal Oversight Services Evaluation Division (September 2021)

Managed by the Department of Internal Oversight Services, this evaluation was conducted by Itad Limited. It served a dual purpose of learning and accountability, and results came at a valuable time to support UNRWA in decision making and planning for the successor to its 2016-2022 Medium Term Strategy. An Evaluation Reference Group including representatives of UNRWA programmes, fields, and host and donor governments supported utilization and a participatory approach throughout the evaluation process.

The evaluation found that the Medium Term Strategy proved to be a useful strategic framework for guiding the Agency’s work and aligning it with the Sustainable Development Goals. While it was comprehensive in outlining outcome objectives and the implementation of work, persistent funding shortfalls have influenced the quality of assistance, investment in operations, and limited the Agency’s ability to fully address the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable Palestine refugees.

Echoing findings from the 2017 review of UNRWA by the Multilateral Organization Performance Assessment Network (MOPAN), the planning and coordination processes underpinning strategic implementation and results-based monitoring are considered well-designed and effective, however resource constraints have limited evaluation activities over the period of the Strategy.