Evaluation of the UNRWA Family Health Team Reform Department of Internal Oversight Services Evaluation Division (October 2021)

Managed by the Department of Internal Oversight Services, the evaluation was conducted by IOD PARC. Guided by standard evaluation criteria, the evaluation assessed the UNRWA Family Health Team Approach, a central pillar of a reform agenda of the health programme initiated in 2011. Serving a dual purpose of learning and accountability, the evaluation assessed the quality and results of the Family Health Team Approach and explored factors influencing intended results. The results of the evaluation are considered timely as the Agency prepares for a successor to the 2016-2022 Medium Term Strategy.

The evaluation found that the family health team approach has been consistently relevant to and coherent with the Agency’s strategic objectives on health, including addressing the growing burden of non-communicable disease among the Palestine refugee population. Palestine refugees indicated that the quality of care has generally improved with the reform and that continuity of care and the organization of services has been strengthened. However, financial and staffing constraints have influenced the efficiency of implementation and effectiveness and sustainability of the model. The evaluation found gaps between policy commitments, and the integration and impact of gender, protection and disability services. Further, suggestions were made to strengthen the reform’s monitoring and evaluation plan given complexities in measuring the contributions of the family health approach on health outcomes, and to ensure assessments of quality.