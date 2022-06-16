Evaluation of the Joint WFP/UNICEF/ILO Programme: “Towards a Universal and Holistic Social Protection Floor for Persons with Disabilities and Older Persons in the State of Palestine” From November 2019 to August 2022

1.1. INTRODUCTION

These ToR were prepared based on an initial concept note and consultations with stakeholders in the three agencies. The purpose of the Terms of Reference is to provide the framework for the scope, approach, methodology, management, and governance of the evaluation. It will provide key stakeholders with information about the evaluation and will serve as the basis for the recruitment of an independent evaluation firm to develop proposals for the conduct of this joint evaluation.

These terms of reference are for the final evaluation of the Joint WFP/UNICEF/ILO Programme funded under the Joint SDG Fund: “Towards a Universal and Holistic Social Protection Floor for Persons with Disabilities and Older Persons in the State of Palestine”. This activity evaluation is commissioned jointly by the WFP, UNICEF and ILO Palestine Country Offices in line with the Joint SDG Fund requirements and will cover the period from when the joint programme started in November 2019 to end of August 2022 (noting that the Programme has been given an extension to August 2022). The purpose of this evaluation is to assess if the joint programme has been successfully implemented and to draw on learnings from the programme that can inform future efforts at strengthening the national social protection system in terms of strategic direction, coverage of needs, approach, and capacity strengthening requirements as well as to ensure transparency and accountability towards stakeholders.

1.2. CONTEXT

In the State of Palestine (SoP) almost one third of the population lives below the national poverty line (29.2%) and is food insecure (32.5%). Data from Socioeconomic and Food Security Survey 2014 shows that poverty and food insecurity are highly correlated. 80% of the extremely food insecure are poor and the percentage decreases for the moderately and marginally secured. The SoP’s Voluntary National Review (VNR) recognizes poverty as a crosscutting and multidimensional problem that affects and intersects with virtually all other SDGs, recognizing that progress in reducing poverty levels is often a result of progress in other SDGs (particularly 2, 8 and 10). The SoP defines persons living in Deep Poverty (D-poverty) under a national definition of the ability to attain basic life necessities that are limited to food, shelter and clothing; while persons living in poverty fall under the national definition of those who can attain basic services of education, healthcare and transportation in addition to the basic goods above.

The SoP was already challenged by economic stagnation, external and internal conflicts related to the occupation, and a 6% drop in external (development and humanitarian assistance) support between 2017 and 2018. Since the onset of the Joint Programme (JP), the situation has been further exacerbated, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the May 2021 escalation in the Gaza Strip. In this context, the Palestinian Authority (PA)’s capacity was significantly limited in 2020, and with nation-wide lockdowns and social distancing requirements, many of the civil servants could not work, and the Ministry remained closed for an extensive period of time, with some key decision makers within the MoSD suffering from the virus. Government priorities changed to accommodate the immediate humanitarian needs arising due to the pandemic and focused attention more on the emergency response while social protection and other projects were put on the backburner through 2020.

The PA’s capacity was further constrained in 2020 due to the financial crisis, with Israeli authorities withholding 80% of the PA’s revenue from May to November 2020, resulting in civil service salaries unable to be paid and further constraining Government capacity to act.

The PA had announced legislative and presidential elections in early 2021; the first elections in more than a decade. In the anticipation of the Palestinian Legislative Council, the Government recommended that the JP withhold the policy and legislation-related activities, such as the approval of the PwD law, until the new council comes into effect. However, a presidential decree issued in May 2021 postponed the legislative elections. The JP is seeking alternate options for the policy components, such as the option to work with the President’s office to finalize the law as a “law by Presidential Decree”. While the implementation of the JP had accelerated in early 2021, it saw further delays with the onset of conflict in the Gaza Strip in May 2021. The conflict took the lives of around 250 Palestinians and displaced thousands of people within Gaza. The PA and the UN agencies necessarily reoriented their focus to immediate humanitarian needs arising from the crisis.

The SoP has seen low growth of some 1.4 percent nationally in 2018 and 2019, with a slight rebound for Gaza after a dramatic 7 percent decline in economic growth in 2018. The impact of COVID saw a further decline of some 11.5 percent in 2020. In late 2021, business activity seemed to gradually start to rebound as a result of a decline in new COVID cases, the progress of the vaccination campaign, and ease of lockdowns, enabling some improved economic performance in the West Bank, while Gaza’s economy remained almost stagnant impacted by the May conflict. The World Bank noted that growth reached 5.4 percent in the first half of 2021, with a forecast of some 6 percent for this year for the SoP, however with recent travel restrictions reimposed that may not be reached. Growth in 2022 is expected to slow to around 3 percent as sources of growth remain limited.

In this context, a spiraling increase in social and economic vulnerability is expected. A 2019 UNCTAD report, envisaged a fall in per capita income by 1.7% in, unemployment increased, poverty deepened, and the environmental toll of the occupation rose in the occupied Palestinian territory.

As the PA, businesses and households exhaust their options for coping with the recent liquidity stability, a recession has been forecast for subsequent years unless a lasting agreement that enables restoration of a normal flow of revenues is achieved. Palestinians with severe disabilities and above the age of 65 (the Government of Palestine define elderly people as people aged 65 years and above, see PCBS:

Women and Men in Palestine, 2018) are particularly at risk, with a poverty headcount between 5 and 7 percentage points higher than the rest of the population.

Between 1.3 million to two million Palestinians (26.3 to 36.7 per cent of the population) are estimated to be moderately to severely food insecure. As poverty and unemployment are the key drivers of food insecurity, the escalation exacerbated serious food insecurity in Gaza. Some 62 per cent of the population of Gaza (or 1.4 million people) were food insecure in May 2021 following the escalation.2 According to the MSNA, food accounts for 50 percent of household expenditure, with 40 percent reporting buying food on credit, with a large variation between 75 percent in Gaza and 18 percent in the West Bank. Some four percent of households report that food is the primary reason for taking on debt; eight percent in Gaza and one per cent in the West Bank.

The JP is taking gender considerations into account by looking to address the specific needs of girls, boys, women and men, recognizing that women in Palestine are generally are more adversely affected by the context than men (51% of families headed by women have an income below the poverty line compared to 40% for males) and have fewer opportunities to move out of poverty (only 19% of Palestinian women participate in the labor market, the remaining 81% engage in unpaid domestic work; unemployment rate is much higher for women (54%) compared to men (25,5%); pay gap (average daily wage for women 83 NIS compared to 114 NIS for men) plus a whole range of other fundamental inequalities (regarding access to assets etc.).

At 2.1 percent, the prevalence rate of disability is reported to be severely underestimated not only due to cultural, social, and political reasons but also for technical reasons related to drawbacks in the survey questionnaires and data collection methodology. In 2011, PCBS, in cooperation with the MoSD, conducted a household survey using six pivotal questions posed by the Washington Group for Disability Statistics to measure the prevalence of disability on seeing, hearing, communication, moving, remembering and concentration, learning, and mental disabilities. Each question includes four possible answers: no difficulty, a little difficulty, a lot of difficulties, and cannot at all. It was on the basis that a person who suffers from a lot of difficulties or cannot at all has a disability. There is also a strong correlation between age and disability prevalence. Disability rates are significantly higher among. individuals aged 75 years and above, at 32.0 percent—28.9 percent among males and 34.1 percent among females. Among children, the percentage was 1.5 percent—1.8 percent among males and 1.3 percent among females.

While disability among the older age group is widespread, the development indicators for younger cohorts are not very encouraging. Around 37.6 percent of all disabled individuals aged 15 years and older in the Palestinian Territory have never been enrolled in school. Also, the majority of disabled persons do not work. During the implementation period of the survey, 87.3 percent of all disabled individuals in the Palestinian Territory were not employed; 85.6 percent in the West Bank and 90.9 percent in the Gaza Strip.

Social protection (SP) has become a key tool for the government and the international community response to these challenges, with the Social Development Sector Strategy (SDSS) 2018-2022 placing emphasis on strengthening the national SP system. The Ministry of Social Development (MoSD) run the Palestinian National Cash Transfer Programme (NCTP), however, fiscal constraints have meant that there has been only one disbursement in 2021, with WFP providing monthly top-ups. The World Bank (WB) and the European Union (EU) support SP system strengthening. The SP system is under strain to cope with increasing vulnerability, and the rising number of severely food insecure households.

The NCTP is only reaching 40% of the extreme poor, compared to an estimated 1.5 million poor and 1.6 million food insecure (EU, 2019). The proxy means testing (PMT) based targeting selection formula has been developed on the basis of 2011 living conditions survey, and the poverty dynamics have significantly evolved (deteriorated) since. As a result, there are increasing concerns that the current formula leads to large exclusion and inclusion errors. This raises a dual concern in the case of the NCTP as not only eligibility determination but also the level of the transfer (which is set to equate to the poverty gap) depend on the accuracy of the PMT formula. PCBS and MoSD are collaborating at developing a multidimensional poverty index which could serve as a basis for a revised targeting mechanism. For the time being, to correct what are perceived to be problematic exclusion errors, MoSD has introduced a “secondary” targeting mechanisms that allows access to households (approximately 15% of the total caseload) who are not below the extreme poverty PMT line but considered otherwise vulnerable and identified on a case-by-case basis.

The 2019 Mainstreaming, Accelerating and Policy Support (MAPS) analysis done for the SoP reflected on the option to shift from a proxy means testing process to establish a beneficiary eligibility process towards universal social protection and multi-dimensional poverty measures. In particular, the MAPS report highlighted that “there could be efficiency and effectiveness gains made through dedicated programmes for the Elderly and Persons with Disability”, where “experience has shown that universal social protection measures tend to make social protection more efficient and equitable while reallocating the time of the national social welfare workforce away from routine checking towards response to the most serious cases”.

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Older Persons (OP) are the most prone to being left behind as they tend to be overlooked and have little voice to claim their entitlements, alongside associated stigma on being a PwD. Exclusion errors are particularly concerning in regard to the exclusion of PwD and OP - amongst the most socially excluded groups and particularly vulnerable to the deteriorating social and economic landscape - from existing social assistance mechanisms and the lack of a holistic care support systems.

PwDs face many challenges, including the lack of enforcement of laws and legislation on the rights of persons with disabilities, particularly those related to the compatibility of public spaces with the needs of persons with disabilities. The prevailing societal culture towards persons with disabilities, the inability of persons with disabilities to access and benefit from public services, and the limited programs for the training and rehabilitation of persons with disabilities are also challenges facing reducing poverty amongst disabled persons. For the elderly in Palestine, they rely primarily on traditional systems whereby their families are their main source of upkeep, care and support. The physical and mental health of the elderly is negatively affected as a result of having limited or no support systems, lacking access to social protection and health services and being exposed to discrimination, violence and abuse.

They face barriers in accessing SP due to socioeconomic and cultural exclusion, limited awareness and voice, and in benefitting from SP due to lack of sensitivity in the design and administration of SP schemes.

According to all data and knowledge available all this is especially true for women who are doubly affected: as OP and PwD and as women. The SoP’s 2019 Voluntary National Review and a draft MAPS report recognize the importance of and potential efficiency and effectiveness gains that can made through dedicated programmes for (female) the PwB and OP.

Currently, the flagship component of the national social protection system, the NCTP, as well as social services provided do not address the specific needs of PwD and OP.