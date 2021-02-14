The European Union and the UNOPS sign Partnership Agreement for a cooperation with the Office of the Quartet

Today, the European Union and the UNOPS announce the signature of a partnership agreement to support the capacity of the Office of the Quartet to promote fiscal sustainability of the Palestinian Authority.

The partnership agreement was signed at the Office of the European Union Representative in East Jerusalem by Mr. Tokumitsu Kobayashi, Director of UNOPS Jerusalem, and Mr Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff, European Union Representative to West Bank and Gaza Strip, and will be implemented by the Office of the Quartet.

The Director of UNOPS Jerusalem Office, Mr Tokumitsu Kobayashi said: "This agreement reflects the close partnership between the UN system and the European Union in Palestine. We are hopeful that the activities under this agreement will contribute to the improvement of a more predictable and sustainable financial situation of the Palestinian Authority to the benefit of the Palestinian people.”

For his part, the European Union Representative Mr Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff said: "Palestinians face growing and serious challenges. The uneven implementation of the economic chapter of the Oslo Accords not only undermines Palestinian fiscal sovereignty and prospects for achieving key development objectives but also aspirations for a viable and independent Palestinian state. In this context the European Union urges all parties to fully respect the signed agreements and to take the necessary steps to ensure the financial stability of the occupied Palestinian territory."

For the Office of the Quartet, the Head of Mission, Mr John Clarke stated: “We are working with all parties to increase Palestinian economic and institutional development and empowerment, as a support towards achieving a two-state solution.“

The aim of the agreement is to contribute to the predictability and stability of the Palestinian Authority's budget as the main source of financing of its development objectives. The action will focus in particular on fostering the dialogue on fiscal leakages between the Government of Israel and the Palestinian Authority. The agreement amounts to €1 million, with the European Union as the sole financial contributor of the Action.

For further details please contact:

The Office of the European Union Representative

Shadi Othman (02 5415 867, 0599 673 958); Inas Abu Shirbi (02 541 5 859, 0599 673 957)

http://eeas.europa.eu/palestine

UNOPS – Jerusalem Operations Centre

Fidaa Maaytah (054 324 9322)