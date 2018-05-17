17 May 2018

The EU responds to the Gaza emergency with €3 million in humanitarian aid

from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Today, the European Commission announced new humanitarian aid of €3 million to help civilians in need of urgent assistance in Gaza. The funding will be channelled exclusively through international humanitarian partners to deliver health, water, and sanitation assistance to Palestinians in need of critical assistance. Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides said: “The EU's emergency assistance will help provide basic supplies to civilians in need. For a smooth and continued delivery of humanitarian aid, it is essential that critical goods and equipment are allowed to enter Gaza in a timely manner.”

