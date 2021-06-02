Escalation in Palestine - Situation Report No. 2: 20 May - 31 May, 2021

"BEFORE THE SESSION, I FELT POWERLESS. I STILL FEEL HEARTBROKEN AND EMOTIONALLY IMBALANCED. FINDING SOMEONE TO GIVE ME THE ADVICE ON HOW TO HANDLE MY UNCERTAINTIES AND ANXIETIES WAS VERY HELPFUL." — Rana, a GBV service provider who participated in an MHPSS session organized by UNFPA

TOTAL FUNDS REQUIRED* US$ 5.1 MILLION

Following the ceasefire agreed on Friday 21 May, the grave impact of the hostilities is becoming clear. Some 242 Palestinians were killed, including at least 66 children and 38 women, and at least 1948 people were wounded. At least 3,222 families (over 16,600 people) saw their homes damaged, according to the Ministry of Social Development.The health system in Gaza, already overwhelmed by many years of blockade of Gaza, and by the longstanding COVID-19 pandemic, is significantly overstretched. Nine hospitals were partially damaged and 19 health clinics were damaged in the hostilities, including one that sustained severe damage.

In the West Bank, tensions remain high. Some 27 Palestinians have been killed including one woman and four children. More than 6800 people have been injured. New cases of physical attacks, harassment and prevention of access for healthcare workers, paramedics and ambulances are reported.

As in other humanitarian crises, women and girls bear the brunt of these hostilities, placing their lives, dignity and well-being at risk. There are currently 87,000 pregnant women in Gaza and in vulnerable areas of the West Bank. Around 29,000 women will give birth over the next 3 months, and require access to essential healthcare services. Meanwhile, the risk of genderbased violence, including harmful coping mechanisms such as child marriage, often increase during crises, further endangering the lives and well-being of women and girls.