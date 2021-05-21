oPt
Escalation in occupied Palestinian territory Issue 3, 7‐20 May 2021 (Data collated as of 12:00 pm)
Attachments
TRAUMA NEEDS
- Substantial fatalities and injuries across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem (EJ), and Gaza Strip risk overwhelming health facilities
- From 7 to 20 May 2021, 257 reported Palestinian fatalities and 8,538 injured across the oPt
o In Gaza, 230 Palestinian fatalities including 65 children and 39 women; and 1,760 injured, almost all from blast injuries
o In West Bank, including East Jerusalem, 27 Palestinian fatalities including four children; and 6,778 injured. This includes 701 injuries from live ammunition
- Emergency admissions: 242 in the Gaza Strip; 489 in EJ; 1,099 in West
HEALTH ATTACKS
- 117 health attacks since start of Ramadan: 89 in West Bank including East Jerusalem, and 28 in Gaza Strip
- In Gaza, 30 health facilities damaged including destruction of Hala Al‐Shawa primary health care clinic
- Significant damage to Rimal Clinic 17 May housing main COVID‐19 laboratory; injury of two health care workers, including severe injury of doctor (in ICU)
- In West Bank, 54 health workers injured, and 25 health vehicles damaged, detained or confiscated
IMPACT ON HEALTH FACILITIES AND PUBLIC HEALTH
- Health facilities in the Gaza Strip
o 30% of hospitals and 12% of PHCs sustained partial damages; one PHC destroyed
o 93% of hospitals (28/30) partially functioning; two not functioning
o 61% of PHCs (57/93) not functioning; 39% (36/93) partially functioning
o 46% of essential drugs and 33% of essential medical supplies at zero stock (<1 month)
- MHPSS: 50% of community mental health centres (3/6) & one psychiatric hospital continuing services
- COVID‐19 and public situation in Gaza Strip
o Damaged desalination plants serving 400,000 people and displacement of 75,000 people creating high risk for COVID‐19
o Electricity outages and damaged WASH structures risk for waterborne disease outbreak
o Cessation of COVID‐19 testing following damage to main laboratory; MoH plans to re‐establish
ACCESS CHALLENGES
- Continued closure of Beit Hanoun/Erez from Gaza since 11 May – affecting patient and health worker access between Gaza Strip and rest of the occupied Palestinian territory
- No entry of medical supplies to Gaza through Karam Abu Salem/Kerem Shalom checkpoint since 11 May; Jordanian convoy entered through Erez checkpoint on 18 May, but UN convoy unable to pass
- 18 injured persons evacuated from Gaza across Rafah border terminal to Egypt since 17 May
- Heavy damage to road infrastructure in Gaza obstructing ambulance access
- 39 recorded incidents of obstruction to accessfor medical teamsin the West Bank since 12 May, including prevention of humanitarian health access to at least two persons fatally wounded
HEALTH RESPONSE AND NEEDS
- Deployment of ten triage and treatment tents by WHO outside six MoH emergency departments in Gaza
- Continued technical support to MoH Joint Emergency Operations Room for the West Bank and Gaza Strip
- Health Cluster coordination for assessment of health needs and response planning
- WHO provision of US$ 240K essential medicines/consumables to support trauma care and ambulance services in the Gaza Strip, with a further US$ 500K on standby, including COVID‐19 rapid antigen tests
- Delivery of 75K litres of fuel for PRCS ambulances in the Gaza Strip
- WHO provision of US$ 200K of essential medicines/consumables to East Jerusalem
- Continued advocacy and monitoring for protection of health care and barriers to health access
- WHO supporting coordination of MHPSS response and rapid needs assessment
- Launch of WHO appeal for US$ 7million over the next six months, focusing on: trauma & emergency
care; mental health & psychosocial services; advocacy; and maintaining essential health services
- Health Cluster need for US$ 11 million for the humanitarian health response over the next three months
WHO RECOMMENDATIONS
- End violence and ensure respect and protection of civilians and health care
- Facilitate immediate and regular access for health supplies, health workers and patients in/out of Gaza
- Establish humanitarian corridors within the Gaza Strip to allow evacuation of the injured and promote access to essential health care during escalations
- Ensure provision and equitable distribution of needed resources for an effective health response and the protection of public health, including against COVID‐19