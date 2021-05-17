Escalation in occupied Palestinian territory Issue 2, 17 May 2021 (Data collated as of 12:00 pm)

TRAUMA SITUATION AND NEEDS

From 7 to 17 May 2021, 222 Palestinians have been killed and 6,046 injured across the oPt.

Aerial bombardment of the Gaza Strip, and escalations and settler-related violence in the West Bank including East Jerusalem, have resulted in a substantial number of fatalities and injuries in recent weeks.

HEALTH ATTACKS

In West Bank, 41 health workers injured, and 21 health vehicles damaged, detained or confiscated

91 attacks against health care in the oPt since start of Ramadan, of which 70 occurred in West Bank including East Jerusalem, and 21 in Gaza Strip

IMPACT ON HEALTH FACILITIES AND PUBLIC HEALTH

Damage to six hospitals and eight primary care clinics in Gaza Strip, with severe damage and end to functioning of the Hala Al-Shawa primary care clinic

Also in Gaza, electricity outages affecting health care functioning with reduced services for chemotherapy patients at Al Hayat Specialized Hospital, related to outstanding arrears for referral services

In the Gaza Strip, 46% of essential drugs and 33% of essential medical supplies are at zero stock (<1 month)

Damage to WASH infrastructure, including wastewater networks and the North Gaza Seawater Desalination Plant, affecting public health measures during COVID-19 and risk of waterborne diseases