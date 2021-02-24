Ensuring accountability and justice for all violations of international law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/46/22)

Human Rights Council

Forty-sixth session

22 February–19 March 2021

Agenda items 2 and 7

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner

for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the

High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Human rights situation in Palestine and other

occupied Arab territories

Summary

The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 43/3 and provides an overview of the implementation of the resolution, and developments that are of relevance to ensuring accountability and justice for all violations of international law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem. The reporting period is from 1 November 2019 to 31 October 2020.

I. Introduction