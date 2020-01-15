Ensuring accountability and justice for all violations of international law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem: Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/43/21) [EN/AR]

Summary

The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 40/13 and provides an overview of the implementation of the resolution between 1 November 2018 and 30 October 2019 and of developments that are of relevance to ensuring accountability and justice for all violations of international law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.

I. Introduction

The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 40/13 and follows the oral update provided by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights during the forty-second session of the Council on the progress made in the implementation of the resolution. 1 It should be read in conjunction with recent relevant reports of the Secretary-General and the High Commissioner.2

The report covers the period between 1 November 2018 and 30 October 2019 and addresses issues related to accountability for alleged violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, including in connection with incidents of alleged excessive use of force in the context of the large-scale protests related to the Great March of Return along the Gaza-Israel fence and of law enforcement operations in the West Bank and Gaza by all relevant duty bearers. It takes into account the report and recommendations of the independent international commission of inquiry on the protests in the Occupied Palestinian Territory established by the Human Rights Council in its resolution S-28/1. It provides an update on accountability measures taken in relation to the three escalations of hostilities in Gaza since 2008. Lastly, it addresses measures linked to the responsibility of third States to ensure respect for international law.