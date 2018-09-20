20 Sep 2018

Enhancing job opportunities for skilled women in the Palestinian territories

Report
from World Bank
Published on 20 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.3 MB)

The report highlights the constrains to labor market entry in the face of Palestinian women, and provides recommendations going forward. The report, co-funded by the World Bank and Norway Representative Office to the Palestinian Territories, recognizes the protracted period of slow economic growth amid years of political instability and restrictions on access and mobility. However, the report makes a set of recommendations that can be implemented to improve employment and earning outcomes for skilled women. Among them, the report encourages measures to ease entrepreneurship constraints, particularly in microwork and online freelancing that will allow access to regional and global market from home.

