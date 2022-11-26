Ending violence against Palestinian refugee women and girls

AMMAN, 25 November 2022 - The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is joining the global call for an end to gender-based violence under the UN Secretary-General’s 2022 UNiTE campaign: UNITE! Activism to End Violence against Women and Girls.

To mark the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) against Women and Girls, the Agency will hold events across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan to highlight its commitment to end violence against women and girls. These events respond to the different forms of violence experienced by women and girls and seek to mobilize civil society to become activists.

In Jordan, schools and community centers will invite successful women survivors of GBV to share their stories of overcoming their trauma, to inspire others and challenge the social stigma survivors can face. In the West Bank, activities will focus on UNRWA staff sharing their own reflections on eliminating GBV and how they collaborate with the community and civil society to achieve this. In Gaza, UNRWA will conduct awareness raising initiatives in 137 UNRWA schools, 22 health centres and in nine Women Protection centres. And in Lebanon, local organizations working on women’s and girls’ rights across the nine most populous camps will participate in a march under the slogan, اتحدوا ضد العنف #UNITE Against Violence.

“Palestine refugee women and girls face different and intersecting forms of marginalization, discrimination, and harm based on their gender, as Palestinians, and as refugees. These are exacerbated in crisis and emergency contexts, and by limited access to specialized support services. The prevention and elimination of violence against women is a core priority for UNRWA. The Agency is currently introducing new guidelines to provide survivor-centered, comprehensive and better integrated services in keeping with a more holistic approach,” said UNRWA Deputy Commissioner-General Leni Stenseth.

Background Information:

UNRWA is the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

The United Nations General Assembly established UNRWA in 1949 with a mandate to provide humanitarian assistance and protection to registered Palestine refugees in the Agency’s area of operations pending a just and lasting solution to their plight. UNRWA operates in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, The Gaza Strip, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

Tens of thousands of Palestine refugees who lost their homes and livelihoods due to the 1948 conflict continue to be displaced and in need of support, nearly 75 years on. UNRWA helps Palestine Refugees achieve their full potential in human development through quality services it provides in education, health care, relief and social services, protection, camp infrastructure and improvement, microfinance, and emergency assistance. UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions.

