Emergency Trauma Response to the Gaza Mass Demonstrations 2018-2019 - "A One-Year Review of Trauma Data and the Humanitarian Consequences"

Executive Summary

From 30 March 2018 onwards, the Gaza mass demonstrations took place across the perimeter fence with Israel to demand an end to the 12-year blockade and the right to return for Palestinians – they continued to take place in 2019. During the same period, there were a series of outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Gaza.

From 30 March 2018 to 30 March 2019, 28 014 Palestinians were injured as a result of clashes with Israeli security forces and 277 were killed, including 52 children. The World Health Organization’s analysis of the trauma caseload reveals that of the total 28 014 casualties, 92% were male (25 720), 8% were female (2294) and 22% were children under the age of 18 (6151). The majority of the injured were between 18 and 39 years old, 19 682 (70%). Although any health system in the world would be overwhelmed if it had to manage a high influx of trauma casualties every week; the most pressing concern was the staggering number of gunshot wounds.

From the total 28 014 injured, there were a total of 6872 gunshot wounds, accounting for 25% of the total casualty caseload and over 40% of the caseload managed by hospitals. 210 people died as a result of gunshot wounds, making it the highest cause of death amongst the casualties; the anatomical distribution of gunshot wounds reveals that the majority of fatalities were caused by gunshots to the chest (38.6%) and head and neck (37.1%). The remaining 50 recorded deaths were caused by explosion injuries (18.8%) and 6 were caused by gas canister projectiles (2.3%).

A breakdown of the 6872 gunshot wounds, reveals that 78.9% were to the lower limbs (5420), 8% to the upper limbs (549) and 4.2% to the abdomen and pelvis (286). The number and proportion of GSWs to the limbs in this cohort (86.9%) is extremely high.

From those who survived these high-energy gunshots, many still face excessive damage to the bone, irreversible damage to neurovascular structures and extensive soft tissue damage. Managing these injuries requires high resources from the health system. WHO calculates that the damage caused by high-energy gunshot wounds has resulted in some 1209 to 1746 patients who will need some form of specialized tertiary treatment with a wide range of multidisciplinary services; this cohort accounts for up to 30% of the total gunshot wounds to the limbs. Without this treatment being made available in Gaza, the number of amputations may drastically increase in 2019. Such a response requires active engagement and resources from the humanitarian and development global community.

The urgency to invest in services that can prevent amputations and restore lives must not be underestimated.

From 30 March 2018 to 30 March 2019, 172 people became permanently disabled as a result of their injuries, of which over 20% are children (36). The biggest cause of permanent disability is amputation, with 121 amputations.

Amputation is not only emotionally devastating for the victims but also for the family and care givers. It affects every element of life, including home and work. Finally, coming to terms with the psychological impact of an amputation is as important as coping with the physical changes.

Meanwhile, the continuous load of trauma casualties requires an ongoing response led by the Palestinian Ministry of Health (MoH), supported by the Health Cluster. Localised and innovative solutions, such as the Trauma Stabilisation Points led by the Ministry of Health and Palestinian Red Crescent Society have proven to save lives and also removed a burden of 41% of the trauma caseload from the already overwhelmed hospitals.

Over 75 international emergency medical teams from various partners were deployed, contributing to the emergency response working side-by-side with local health professional. Overall, it is estimated that between 435 and 1227 lives were saved by the established trauma referral pathway; and the number is growing as the demonstrations continue.