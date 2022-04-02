oPt + 1 more
Emergency Grant Aid in response to deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, April 1, 2022
On April 1, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of 3.35 million US dollars to the Gaza Strip, where the humanitarian situation is significantly deteriorating due to the COVID-19 pandemic and floods.
Japan will provide humanitarian assistance such as food provision targeted at vulnerable Palestinians, support for patients with COVID-19 as well as healthcare service through the E-Health system including primary healthcare, through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
Japan will continue to play an active role in improving the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.
Related Links